Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

GNS stock opened at GBX 5,425 ($70.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.35. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,689.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,323.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

