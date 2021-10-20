Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,772 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $69,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

