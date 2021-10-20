Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,111 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Balchem worth $74,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

