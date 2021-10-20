Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 147,404 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sun Life Financial worth $69,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

