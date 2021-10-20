Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 157,143 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Viavi Solutions worth $69,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

