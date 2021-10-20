Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,806 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Commvault Systems worth $67,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -173.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

