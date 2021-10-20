Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,520 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Signet Jewelers worth $72,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of SIG opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $90.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.