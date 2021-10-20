Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,226 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Shake Shack worth $68,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

