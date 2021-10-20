Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,789 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Valvoline worth $72,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

