Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,348 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Community Bank System worth $71,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

