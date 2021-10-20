Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $70,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

