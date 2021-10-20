Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $73,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.