Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $70,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

