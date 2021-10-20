Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Adient worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,813,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adient by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Adient by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

