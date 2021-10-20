Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Alarm.com worth $67,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alarm.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

