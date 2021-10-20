Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $70,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,960,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

IONS opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

