Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,697 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Pegasystems worth $73,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 816.94 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

