Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 140,402 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $67,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

