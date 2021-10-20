Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,675 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of John Bean Technologies worth $73,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $461,138 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

