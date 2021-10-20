Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,706 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Overstock.com worth $68,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Overstock.com stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.