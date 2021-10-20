Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,957 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $68,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

