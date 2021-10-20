Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $73,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $8,142,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of PK opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

