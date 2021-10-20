Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,961 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $72,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

