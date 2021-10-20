Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548,778 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of HollyFrontier worth $69,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

