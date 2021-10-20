Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Acadia Healthcare worth $72,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

