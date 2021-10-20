Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Envestnet worth $68,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.
ENV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
