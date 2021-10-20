Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Envestnet worth $68,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

ENV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

