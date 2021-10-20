Geode Capital Management LLC Has $67.73 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Summit Materials worth $67,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $120,193,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.