Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $70,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

