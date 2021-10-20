Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.67 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $70,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of APLS opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

