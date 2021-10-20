Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of The Timken worth $71,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

