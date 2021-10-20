Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.44 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Avis Budget Group worth $71,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $161.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

