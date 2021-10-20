Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.10 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of LivaNova worth $72,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

