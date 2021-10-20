Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.29 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of MSA Safety worth $73,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $200,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

