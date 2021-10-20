Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.50 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $73,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 197,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

