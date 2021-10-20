Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.72 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Planet Fitness worth $73,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,604.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 261.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.