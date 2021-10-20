Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.70 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $74,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

