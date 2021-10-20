Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Autoliv worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 194,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.