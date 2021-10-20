Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Outfront Media worth $68,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

