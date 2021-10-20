Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Resideo Technologies worth $73,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $12,714,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

