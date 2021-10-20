Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Cardlytics worth $70,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

