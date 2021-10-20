Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Rayonier worth $74,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 4,272.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

