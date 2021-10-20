Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Lazard worth $69,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

