Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,171 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BeiGene worth $67,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,563 shares of company stock valued at $62,976,589 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

