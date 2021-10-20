Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,963 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Magnite worth $69,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

