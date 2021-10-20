Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,001 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of The Howard Hughes worth $68,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

