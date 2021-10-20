Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 391,638 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Range Resources worth $71,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

