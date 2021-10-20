Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 483,610 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Antero Resources worth $71,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

