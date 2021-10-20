Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,112 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Exelixis worth $72,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.