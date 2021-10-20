Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of LivePerson worth $69,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

