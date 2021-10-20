Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Alliance Data Systems worth $69,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

